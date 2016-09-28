BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
Sept 28 Clinigen Group Plc :
* Clinigen group plc: transformational year delivers 25% growth in adjusted EPS
* FY 2016 reported revenue £339.9m versus £184.4m
* Full year dividend increased 18% to 4.0p
* Shaun Chilton to become CEO on 11 November 2016, when Peter George steps down
* FY adjusted eps 35.0p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares
* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017