* Completion of transaction prior to end of sept would require issuance of final order no later than close of business on thursday, September 29

* ExxonMobil and interOil intend to close transaction promptly after final order is obtained

* Hearing in supreme court of Yukon was held on Sept 27 and court is considering merger matter, including an objection filed by Phil Mulacek