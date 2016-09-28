BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 28 Interoil Corp
* Completion of transaction prior to end of sept would require issuance of final order no later than close of business on thursday, September 29
* ExxonMobil and interOil intend to close transaction promptly after final order is obtained
* Hearing in supreme court of Yukon was held on Sept 27 and court is considering merger matter, including an objection filed by Phil Mulacek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru