BRIEF-Navigator contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
Sept 28 Ferrellgas Partners Lp
* Ferrellgas partners, l.p. Announces ceo transition
* Says james e. Ferrell appointed ceo and interim president
* Says ceo and president stephen l. Wambold resigned
* Ferrell succeeds stephen l. Wambold, who has stepped down from his roles as president and ceo and as a member of board
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share