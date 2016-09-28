Canada's MGX Minerals hunts battery lithium in oilfields
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
Sept 28 SPI Energy Co Ltd :
* SPI Energy enters into share purchase agreements of US$100 million in private placement
* Entry into of purchase agreements to issue and sell ordinary shares of company to purchasers at a price of US$0.259 per share
* Net proceeds from private placement are intended to be used for expansion of SPI Energy's Global PV project activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGX says technology a major breakthrough, analysts sceptical
LONDON, Jan 30 The South African rand and Russian rouble were pummeled by weaker commodity prices on Monday, leading a wider fall in emerging currencies, while the Turkish lira bucked the trend with a 1.2 percent jump versus the dollar.
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.