UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Sept 28 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Charles river laboratories acquires Agilux Laboratories, Inc
* Deal for $64 million
* Says acquisition is expected to be neutral to Charles River's non-gaap earnings per share in q4 of 2016
* Agilux will be reported as part of charles river's discovery and safety assessment (dsa) segment
* Agilux is expected to generate full-year revenue of $27 million in 2016
* Acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK