Sept 28 American Tower Corp
* American tower corporation prices senior notes offering
* Pricing of its registered public offering of senior
unsecured notes due 2022 and 2027
* 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.125% per annum
and are being issued at a price equal to 99.933% of their face
value
* 2022 notes will have an interest rate of 2.250% per annum
and are being issued at a price equal to 99.858% of their face
value
* 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.125% per annum
and are being issued at a price equal to 99.933% of their face
value
* Pricing public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2022
and 2027, in amounts of $600.0 million and $400.0 million,
respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: