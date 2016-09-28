BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production names Barry Larson CEO
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
Sept 28 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Provide update on term sheet with creditors groups
* Bankruptcy court scheduled hearing for Oct 4 to consider request debtors intend to make for stay of certain litigation pending against caesars
* Co and representatives of most of CEOC's major creditor groups have confirmed their support for term sheet
* If revised reorganization plan is agreed,support agreements entered,expected most of ceoc's major creditors will support anticipated stay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German software maker SAP SE , Europe's largest technology company, criticised Donald Trump's immigration curbs, saying the United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the nation's principles of opportunity and equality.