BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 28 Medequities Realty Trust -
* Medequities realty trust prices initial public offering
* Offering of 19,925,333 shares of common stock priced at $12 per share Source text for Eikon:
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.