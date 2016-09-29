Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Trez capital mortgage investment corporation announces the
retirement of Michael J.R. Nisker, president and CEO
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Sandy Manson,
currently chief financial officer, will assume role of
president and chief executive officer effective November 11,
2016
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Greg Vorwaller
will be appointed to board replacing Mr. Nisker as one of
manager's board nominees
