Sept 29 Philip Morris International Inc :
* Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts Investor Day;
Revises For Currency, And Narrows, 2016 Full-Year Reported
Diluted EPS Forecast
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.53 to $4.58
* Forecast does not include any share repurchases in 2016
* Expects its currency-neutral adjusted diluted eps in Q3 of
2016 to be flat to slightly up versus Q3 of 2015
* Revises for currency only, and narrows, its 2016 FY
reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.53 to $4.58
* For full-year 2016, PMI forecasts a total cigarette
industry volume decline of 2.0%-2.5%, excluding China and U.S.
* For FY 2016, sees cigarette shipment volume, excluding
China and U.S, to decline in line with Aug YTD decline of 3.9%.
* PMI increases its full-year 2016 anticipated capital
expenditures by an $100 million to $1.2 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
