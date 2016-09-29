Sept 29 Tesaro Inc :

* Tesaro and zai lab announce collaboration, development and license agreement

* Tesaro has granted to Zai Lab an exclusive license for development of niraparib specifically for china market

* Tesaro retains right to co-market in China and receives option to license up to two novel immuno-oncology programs outside China

* Companies will establish a joint steering committee to review and oversee all development and commercialization plans

* Tesaro will be eligible to receive milestone payments contingent upon Zai Lab achieving certain specified development and commercial goals

* Initiated a rolling submission of a new drug application (NDA) for niraparib to FDA, and intends to complete this submission during Q4

* Should co elect not to participate in commercialization of niraparib in china,co willreceive royalty payments on annual net sales from Zai Lab

* Tesaro has option to license two novel, discovery-stage immuno-oncology programs from Zai Lab

* Additional financial details were not disclosed

* Marketing authorization application (MAA) for niraparib is planned for submission to european medicines agency (EMA) in Q4