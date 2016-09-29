Sept 29 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :
* Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results
* Lavalin - just established, and expects to be recording in
q3, unfavorable cost and revenue reforecasts on two oil & gas
projects in middle east
* Lavalin group inc - discussions are ongoing to attempt to
resolve commercial issues in middle east contracts
* Lavalin Group Inc - outlook for other segments remains
largely unchanged with infrastructure segment trending to be
slightly better than expected
* Lavalin Group Inc - updating its 2016 outlook from an
adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.50 to $1.70 to an
adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.30 to $1.60.
* Lavalin Group Inc - Q4 is expected to return to a more
normal run rate
* Lavalin Group Inc - continues to target an annualized
adjusted e&c EBITDA margin of 7% in 2017
