Sept 29 Mcdonald's Corp

* McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 6%

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2016

* Through August 2016, company returned a cumulative $26 billion against its three-year, $30 billion cash return to shareholders target

* Sets FY cash dividend of $3.76per share