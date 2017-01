Sept 29 Eureka Resources Inc

* Eureka Resources announces $350,000 financing and cancels balance of previous financing

* Has terminated balance of its previously announced $420,000 private placement

* Company further announces a new private placement of up to 3.5 million units at price of $0.10 per unit

* Proceeds of new offering will be used for exploration on company's Gemini property located in Western Lida Valley, Nevada, U.S.