Sept 29 Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces Fred Kornberg's return to ceo role, names new coo hire and other management changes

* Current ceo, president, Stanton Sloane, is departing company and also resigning from Comtech's board of directors

* Michael Galletti has been appointed to newly created role of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: