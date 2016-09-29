Sept 29 Ship Finance International Ltd

* Ship Finance International Limited announces offering of convertible senior notes

* Notes will pay interest quarterly in arrears, have a term of five years, and will be convertible into co's common shares

* Unit will enter into share lending agreement with affiliates of Jefferies LLC, one of underwriters of notes offering

* Share lending agreement under which unit will lend to share borrower up to 8 million of company's common shares

* Intends to offer $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for repurchase of all or a portion of its existing 3.25% convertible notes