Sept 29 Zedge Inc

* Zedge announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $2.5 million

* Says following close of quarter and year, Zedge secured a $2.5 million credit facility

* Average revenue per MAU declined by 9.3% in 4q16 to $0.0244 from $0.0269 in q4 of fy 2015