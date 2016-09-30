BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 30 Dualex Energy International Inc
* Dualex enters into agreements to purchase Alberta Oil and Gas Assets and private oil and gas companies, plans private placement and announces management changes and share consolidation
* Says CEO and president Garry Hides resigned
* Will seek shareholder approval to undertake a 10 for 1 consolidation of company's common shares.
* Says Ken Tompson appointed CEO and president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru