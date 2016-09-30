Sept 30 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Amerigo provides labour update at MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -During month of Sept 2016, MVC has
been engaged in negotiations with 216-member union to renew
MVC'S current collective agreement
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -MVC is also taking necessary
operational and legal steps to be prepared for a strike
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -Minera Valle Central requested
mediation services of Labor Authority in order to extend
negotiations
* Amerigo resources says Minera Valle has presented its
final offer which was rejected by vote of majority of union
members on September 27, 2016
* Amerigo resources ltd - MVC will continue its discussions
with union in following days, in an effort to reach a new
collective agreement.
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -A strike could potentially be
postponed to commence on first working shift on October 11, 2016
