UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 30 Universal Ventures Inc
* Termination of acquisition agreement to acquire Promitheas Interest'l Ltd.
* Will not be proceeding with private placement financing it was to undertake in connection with proposed transaction
* "Universal will seek out and evaluate new opportunities"
* Agreement with Promitheas terminated in accordance with its terms as proposed transaction did not complete by September 30, 2016
* "Universal will request that its common shares be reinstated for trading as soon as possible"
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
