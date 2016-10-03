Oct 3 Medifast Inc
* Chard succeeds michael macdonald, who will stay with
medifast in role of executive chairman of board
* Chard has been appointed as a member of medifast's board
of directors, effective today, bringing size of board to 10
members
* Medifast, inc. Announces appointment of direct selling
industry veteran daniel r. Chard as chief executive officer
* Says expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for revenue
from continuing operations in range of approximately $64.0
million to $67.0 million
* Expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for earnings per
diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.43 to
$0.46 per diluted share
