Oct 4 Summit Therapeutics Plc :
* Summit receives $40 million upfront, with potential future
ezutromid-related milestone payments totalling up to $522
million plus royalties
* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights
* As part of agreement, Sarepta also obtains an option to
license latin american rights to Summit's utrophin modulator
pipeline
* If Sarepta elects to exercise option for Latin American
rights, co would be entitled to additional fees, milestones and
royalties
* Sarepta and Summit to share research and development costs
* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights
* Sarepta Therapeutics and summit enter into exclusive
license and collaboration agreement for european rights to
summit's utrophin modulator pipeline for the treatment of
duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Sarepta, co will share specified utrophin
modulator-related research and development costs at a 45/55 pct
split, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: