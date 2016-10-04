Oct 4 New Gold Inc
* New Gold has entered into additional gold price option
contracts through mid-2017
* Has decided to defer start of development of Rainy River
underground mine by approximately one year to second half of
2018
* New Gold provides Rainy River project update and further
increases financial flexibility
* Increasing size of company's revolving credit facility by
$100 million to $400 million
* Extending increase in facility's associated net debt to
EBITDA covenant to end of 2017
* Sees 2016 guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $750 to
$790 per ounce
* As Rainy River's development remains on schedule, New Gold
continues to target first production from mine in mid-2017
* Initial underground development at Rainy River mine is
estimated to cost approximately $100 million over a two-year
development period
* Rainy River mine is expected to produce an average of
325,000 ounces of gold annually
