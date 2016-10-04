Oct 4 Trinity Biotech Plc
* Trinity biotech announces withdrawal of Troponin FDA
510(k) submission
* FDA asked trinity to consider withdrawing their
submission, due to some concerns they have about submission
* To move technology from swedish facility to facility in
ireland where it will be incorporated into research and
development,manufacturing infrastructure
* Moving of technology will result in closure of uppsala
facility in sweden, which will result in approximately 40
redundancies
* Trinity biotech announces withdrawal of troponin fda
510(k) submission
* Held a meeting with fda on thursday 29 september, in order
to obtain an update on company's meritas troponin submission
* Fda asked trinity to consider withdrawing their
submission, due to some concerns they have about submission
* Fda's primary concerns relate to device's operating
temperature range
* "over coming weeks we will engage with fda to gain a
better understanding of nature of their concerns"
* Fda concerns also relate to troponin-i clinical
performance not being consistent with clinical performance data
* Will also recognise a non-cash write-off in excess of
$50m, representing costs incurred on project, which will be
recognised in q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: