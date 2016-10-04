Oct 4 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Intends to use proceeds from transaction to repay its
revolving term credit facility
* Announces disposition of eight industrial properties and
one retail property in Alberta and provides update on
dispositions year-to-date
* Sale price of portfolio is $171.1 million
* Sale price of Alberta retail property is $40.2 million and
is expected to close on October 28, 2016
* Sale price for uplands common disposition was $15.2
million
* Sale price for Clareview town centre disposition was $20.0
million
