Oct 4 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Intends to use proceeds from transaction to repay its revolving term credit facility

* Announces disposition of eight industrial properties and one retail property in Alberta and provides update on dispositions year-to-date

* Sale price of portfolio is $171.1 million

* Sale price of Alberta retail property is $40.2 million and is expected to close on October 28, 2016

* Sale price for uplands common disposition was $15.2 million

* Sale price for Clareview town centre disposition was $20.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: