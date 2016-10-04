Oct 4 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20
* Sees Q3 total operating revenues anticipated to range from
$260.0 million to $270.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $273.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc announces third quarter
2016 earnings release and conference call dates and provides
outlook
* Expects to report Q3 income from operations in range of
$9.2 million to $11.2 million
* Anticipates earnings per diluted share to be in range of
$0.16 to $0.20 for Q3 of 2016
