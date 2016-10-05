Oct 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax therapeutics provides clinical update for lead candidate Levosimendan

* Imperial college presents data from leopards trial in septic shock at esicm annual congress showing treatment ARM did not meet primary endpoint

* Following top-line data, full results from study are expected to be during first half of 2017

* If data is positive, Tenax would anticipate submitting a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration during 2017

* DSMB recommends continuation of trial following final safety analysis from first 621 patients

* Has enrolled 833 patients in phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery patients

