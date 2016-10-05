Oct 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Tenax therapeutics provides clinical update for lead
candidate Levosimendan
* Imperial college presents data from leopards trial in
septic shock at esicm annual congress showing treatment ARM did
not meet primary endpoint
* Following top-line data, full results from study are
expected to be during first half of 2017
* If data is positive, Tenax would anticipate submitting a
new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration during
2017
* DSMB recommends continuation of trial following final
safety analysis from first 621 patients
* Has enrolled 833 patients in phase 3 levo-cts trial in
cardiac surgery patients
* Tenax unlikely to pursue further development for
indication with respect to leopards trial
