BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations
* Deal for GBP 603 million
* Sale will include a portfolio of generic medicines plus a manufacturing plant in Barnstaple, England
* Teva retains a number of actavis non-overlapping generic products plus certain specialty medicines and otc products
* Greenhill & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Teva, and Pinsent Masons are serving as legal counsel to Teva in respect of this transaction
* Divestment of certain specified actavis generics assets and operations in UK and Ireland was part of an undertaking that Teva made to European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.