BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 5 Ventas Inc
* To provide secured debt financing of $700 million to unit of Ardent Health Services in connection with Ardent's agreement to buy LHP Hospital Group
* Ventas issues secured debt financing commitment for ardent health services to merge with LHP Hospital Group, Inc.
* Ventas expects loan to be accretive to 2017 normalized funds from operations on a leverage neutral basis
* Expects to fund transaction using proceeds of asset sales and loan repayments, cash on hand and other capital sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: