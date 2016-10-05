Oct 5 LSB Industries Inc
* Expects combined impact to Q3 EBITDA as a result of
reduced production to be in range of $25.0 million - $26.5
million
* Turnaround activities, various operational issues resulted
in unplanned downtime at three primary chemical facilities
during Q3
* Sees 2016 ammonia for agriculture 100,000 - 110,000 tons
* LSB Industries, Inc. provides operational update on its
chemical manufacturing facilities
* Revises product sales volume outlook for 2016
* Sees 2016 UAN sales 395,000 - 400,000 tons
* Sees 2016 nitric acid sales 525,000 - 535,000 tons
* Believes impact to Q4 EBITDA from lower sales from lower
beginning inventory, reduced prodcution will be $5.0 million -
$5.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: