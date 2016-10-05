Oct 5 LSB Industries Inc

* Expects combined impact to Q3 EBITDA as a result of reduced production to be in range of $25.0 million - $26.5 million

* Turnaround activities, various operational issues resulted in unplanned downtime at three primary chemical facilities during Q3

* Sees 2016 ammonia for agriculture 100,000 - 110,000 tons

* LSB Industries, Inc. provides operational update on its chemical manufacturing facilities

* Revises product sales volume outlook for 2016

* Sees 2016 UAN sales 395,000 - 400,000 tons

* Sees 2016 nitric acid sales 525,000 - 535,000 tons

* Believes impact to Q4 EBITDA from lower sales from lower beginning inventory, reduced prodcution will be $5.0 million - $5.5 million