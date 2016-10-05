BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. To acquire Soluble Systems, LLC
* Soluble will receive consideration with a total value of approximately $35 million
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says in addition, Soluble will have right to appoint one new director to company's board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Deal consideration includes issuance of about 17.6 million shares of Co's common stock assumption of $12.4 million of senior debt
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says combined company's headquarters will be based in Yardley, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.