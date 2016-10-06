Oct 6 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma provides progress update on RHB104 Phase III crohn's disease program and introduces option for early stop for success in Q2/2017

* Independent safety-focused DSMB meeting for Phase III map US study is on track for Q4 of 2016

* Redhill will remain blinded to interim and ongoing results from Phase III study

* No changes are planned to map US Phase III study's primary endpoint or 90% power