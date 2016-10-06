BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 6 ICU Medical Inc :
* ICU Medical Inc to acquire the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock
* Deal for $1 billion
* Pfizer will receive approximately $400 million in newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock
* Upon completion of transaction, Pfizer will own approximately 16.6 percent of ICU Medical
* Pfizer has agreed to certain restrictions on transfer of its shares for at least 18 months
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance of $370 million revenue
* So long as Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of icu equity, it will have right to nominate 1 director to board in co's proxy materials
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.54, revenue view $367.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash from ICU Medical
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report quarterly revenue of approximately $96 million
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report $1.20 adjusted earnings per share
* As Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of ICU Medical's common equity, it will have right to nominate one director to co's board
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly above high-end of its previously announced guidance $4.60 adjusted diluted eps
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.