Oct 6 Street Capital Group Inc :

* Street Capital provides business update in response to new department of finance mortgage insurance rules

* Reviewing impact of rule changes with respect to its current and future business plans

* View is that these changes will be most impactful for those lending institutions that solely rely on availability of mortgage insurance

* Expects that in near-term there may be a negative impact on new prime mortgage originations generally in market

* Street capital is in final stages of its application to minister of finance to obtain a schedule i bank licence

* Does not expect most recent changes to mortgage insurance rules to negatively impact progress toward becoming schedule i bank