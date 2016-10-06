Oct 6 Rbc Global Asset Management Inc :

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces September sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds

* September mutual fund net sales of $523 million

* Long-Term funds had net sales of $644 million and money market funds had net redemptions of $121 million for sept

* Assets under management increased by 0.8 per cent at sept end