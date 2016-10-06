BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange
Oct 6 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* FY group attributable net profit of 0.2 million euros ($223,160) versus loss of 17.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 13.5 million euros , at 16.7 pct of sales
* Says at constant currency and excluding new subsidiaries opening related costs, Fy EBITDA reflects 15.4 million euros and margin of 18.7 pct
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.