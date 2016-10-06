BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Helen Of Troy Ltd
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $4.37 to $4.77
* Adjusts fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue outlook
* Helen of Troy Limited reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS outlook
* Q2 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $370 million
* Inventory was $317.5 million at August 31, 2016, compared to $348.5 million at August 31, 2015
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.16, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.