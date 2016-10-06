BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Western Gas Partners Lp
* Western gas partners announces pricing of $200 million of senior notes
* Western gas partners announces pricing of $200 million of senior notes
* Notes priced at a price to public of 102.776% of their face value
* Notes offered as additional senior notes under indenture pursuant to which co issued $400 million principal amount of 5.45% senior notes due 2044 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.