BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Biostage Inc
* Biostage management has determined that it will extend duration of ongoing GLP animal studies
* Biostage provides regulatory update of Cellspan Esophageal Implant
* Expects to file its ind application with FDA by end of Q2 of 2017
* FDA requested that company extend its pre-clinical large-animal safety study for its Cellspan Esophageal Implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.