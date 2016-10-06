BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange
Oct 6 Talen Energy Corp
* Talen energy stockholders approve acquisition by affiliates of riverstone holdings llc
* Applications to approve transaction remain pending before federal energy regulatory commission and nuclear regulatory commission
* Transaction remains on schedule to close by end of 2016
* Required vote of a majority of co's stockholders not affiliated with riverstone was obtained, satisfying condition under merger agreement
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.