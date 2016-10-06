BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Home Depot Inc
* The Home Depot names Jeff Boyd to its board of directors
* Jeff Boyd is interim chief executive officer and president of Priceline Group, Inc
* Boyd's appointment gives company 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent
* Home Depot Inc says Boyd will serve on company's nominating and corporate governance committee and its finance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.