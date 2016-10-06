BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc
* Hawaiian Airlines reports September 2016 traffic statistics and updates expected third quarter metrics
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says expects its Q3 operating revenue per available seat mile to be at favorable end of prior guidance range
* Says September system-wide operations load factor 85.0% versus 82.1%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3% to up 4%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 operating revenue per asm up 0.5% to up 1.5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.48 to $1.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.