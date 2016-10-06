BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange
Oct 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP -
* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to acquire midstream and other assets in south texas
* Will acquire Sanchez Energy's 50% interest in Carnero Processing, LLC for an initial payment of approximately $47.7 million in cash
* Will acquire certain production assets, located in south texas, from sanchez energy for total consideration of $27 million
* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to acquire midstream and other assets in South Texas
* Assumption by SPP of some capital commitments to Carnero Processing, which are estimated at about $32.3 million
* Anticipate deals will increase Co's midstream, production revenue and adjusted EBITDA as Co completes 2016 and heads into 2017
* Sanchez Energy plans to spend approximately two-thirds of its 2016 drilling and completion budget at Catarina
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.