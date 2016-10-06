BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Trilogy Metals Inc :
* Trilogy Metals announces third quarter results and provides a corporate and project update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Expects to realize a gain on Sunward Investments' sale of approximately $4.4 million in Q4 of 2016
* Working capital available is sufficient to meet its operational requirements over next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.