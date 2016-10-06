BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange
Oct 6 Empire District Electric Co
* As a condition , Empire's pending rate case is to be withdrawn and current base rates are to remain in effect through Jan 1, 2019
* Says unanimous settlement agreement is subject to approval by KCC
* Agreement provides co to file an update environmental recovery rider to include costs associated with Riverton Project, which are to be about $1.2 million
* The Empire District Electric Company files unanimous settlement agreement in Kansas
* Filing with Kansas Corporation Commission of settlement agreement with respect to joint application for approval of merger
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.