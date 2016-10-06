BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year and provides fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 sales $152.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.3 million
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says GAAP diluted EPS goal of approximately $0.30 for 2017
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says backlog as of July 31, 2016 was $484.0 million
* Bookings of approximately $202.8 million during Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says revenue goal of approximately $600.0 million for 2017
* Expects to report an operating loss in Q1 of fiscal 2017 with each of subsequent fiscal 2017 quarters being profitable
* Fiscal 2017 targets reflect costs associated with Sept 2016 leadership changes, as well as expected legal expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: