BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Coeur Mining Inc
* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 production results
* Third quarter production of 3.5 million ounces of silver and 84,871 ounces of gold, or 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces
* Raising its 2016 production guidance to 34.4 - 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces from 33.8 - 36.8 million silver equivalent ounces
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017