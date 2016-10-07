UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Canexus Corp - Canexus appoints David Collyer as board chair, special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid
* Canexus Corp - Canexus board is evaluating Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid and will issue a directors' circular on or before October 19, 2016
* Canexus Corp - Special committee of independent directors will oversee corporation's response to hostile takeover bid launched by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Canexus Corp - Says David Collyer appointed chairman of the board
* Canexus Corp - Canexus has retained CIBC Capital Markets and Valence Group as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: