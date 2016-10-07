Oct 7 SunOpta Inc :
* SunOpta announces strategic partnership with Oaktree
* Company appoints three independent directors to Sunopta
board
* Secures $85 million equity investment
* Proceeds from investment have been used to reduce
company's 2nd lien debt
* Sunopta is conducting a thorough review of company's
operations, management and governance
* Board of directors has appointed two Oaktree-nominated
independent directors, Dean Hollis and Al Bolles, to board
* Expects to provide an updated mid-range plan which will
include performance improvements and cost savings to be realized
in 2017
* Oaktree also has the right to purchase up to 3 million
shares of Sunopta common stock in open market for a period of
one year
* In reaching the agreement with Oaktree, Sunopta has
concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives
for co
* Under agreement, Oaktree invested $85 million in Sunopta
in form of exchangeable preferred shares
* Rothschild Inc is acting as financial advisor to Sunopta
and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Stoel Rives are
acting as its legal advisors
* Oaktree's ownership is subject to a 19.99% cap under
agreement unless and until shareholder approval is obtained to
remove cap
