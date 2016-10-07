Oct 7 CBS Corp:
* CBS Corporation announces pricing of debt financing by CBS
Radio Inc
* Also announced that CBS Radio has established pricing for
a $1.06 billion senior secured term loan B facility maturing in
2023
* Senior notes and term loan form part of $1.46 billion of
total debt expected to be incurred in connection with separation
of CBS Radio business
* CBS expects that substantially all of net proceeds from
both notes and term loan will be distributed to CBS
* Priced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal
amount of 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024
* CBS Radio established pricing for a $1.06 billion senior
secured term loan b facility at an interest rate of libor plus
3.50%
* CBS Radio is expected to enter into a $250 million senior
secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2021
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: